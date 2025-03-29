Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMB stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.