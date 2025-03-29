Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 934,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 151,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

