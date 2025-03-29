Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.74 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

