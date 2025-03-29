Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,180 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $155.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.69 and its 200 day moving average is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $273.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,037.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

