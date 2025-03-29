Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,174 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

