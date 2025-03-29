Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,332 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Xylem by 89.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $5,094,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.