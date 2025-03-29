Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Moderna stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,655. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

