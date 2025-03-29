Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

NYSE:MOH opened at $322.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.17. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $409.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

