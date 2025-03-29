Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.42. 17,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,845. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

