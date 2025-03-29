Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MSGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,574. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Motorsport Games had a return on equity of 215.50% and a net margin of 52.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.