MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 252,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About MTB Metals

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.