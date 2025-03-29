Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 606 ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EUDV opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index of developed European companies with a history of stable dividend growth. EUDV was launched on Sep 10, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.