MV Capital Management Inc. Has $79.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $558.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.45.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
