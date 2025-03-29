N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
N2OFF Stock Performance
N2OFF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 371,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,902. N2OFF has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.
N2OFF Company Profile
