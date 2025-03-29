N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Short Interest Down 40.9% in March

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

N2OFF Stock Performance

N2OFF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 371,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,902. N2OFF has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

N2OFF Company Profile

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

