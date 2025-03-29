Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Still a Buy?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96). 1,187,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 292,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82).

Naked Wines Trading Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.33. The company has a market cap of £66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Naked Wines

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.