Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,184 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 4,350 put options.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $5.23 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

