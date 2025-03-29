Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 136.7% in March

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,132. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.