NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 156,698 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

