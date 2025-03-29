Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.14. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Network-1 Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

About Network-1 Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

