NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NMTC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 35,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.48. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 270.70% and a negative net margin of 82.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.