New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 264,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

