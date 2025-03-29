Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 299,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Next Technology Price Performance

Shares of Next Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,598. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Next Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

