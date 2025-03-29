Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,742 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $17,646.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 969,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,448.81. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of American Strategic Investment stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

