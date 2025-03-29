Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.24. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 203,980 shares changing hands.

Nissan Motor Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.