Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Nitches Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nitches
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.