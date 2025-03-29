Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.27 during trading on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20.
About Nolato AB (publ)
