Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.27 during trading on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.20.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

