Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,662 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $49,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHD opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

