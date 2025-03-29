Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 57,405 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,405 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $49,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $91.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

