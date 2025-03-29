Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.96 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $216.15 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.67.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.