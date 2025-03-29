Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $45.48 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,811 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $45,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.