Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $63,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $199.66 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $133.99 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

