Norges Bank Invests $490.93 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,331,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,933,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Corning by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $92,522,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $71,280,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

Corning stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

