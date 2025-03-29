Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.5 %

Gartner stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.50 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average of $505.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.