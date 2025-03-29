Norges Bank Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,376,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.