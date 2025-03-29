NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.56 ($14.74) and last traded at €13.72 ($14.91). Approximately 39,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.76 ($14.96).

NORMA Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.27. The company has a market cap of $423.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.60.

About NORMA Group

(Get Free Report)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.