Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

