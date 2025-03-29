Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$19.67. 827,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$24.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NPI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.21.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

