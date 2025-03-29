Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,575,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after buying an additional 192,829 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 22,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

