Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.32. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 18,766 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
