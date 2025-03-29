Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $8.32. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 18,766 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 118,684 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 705,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

