NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.66 and last traded at $113.72. Approximately 82,962,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 311,367,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,937,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

