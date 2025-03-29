OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 15th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 20.0% increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

