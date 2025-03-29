Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after acquiring an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,867,000 after buying an additional 68,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,922 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

