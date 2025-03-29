Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $510.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

