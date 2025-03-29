Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Short Interest Up 148.5% in March

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

Shares of Olympus stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,582. Olympus has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

