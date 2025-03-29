OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after buying an additional 184,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,888,000 after buying an additional 197,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

