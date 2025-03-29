OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BMY opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

