OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ROP stock opened at $582.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.70.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

