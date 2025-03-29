Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 153.6% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.64. 87,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

