Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Up 153.6% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the February 28th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.64. 87,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.54.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
