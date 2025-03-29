Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.8 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $14.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

