Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.8 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $14.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.72.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orient Overseas (International)
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.