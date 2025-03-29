Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 210,399 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of SMMD opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.